Cornwall RLFC forward Jamie Prisk has signed a new contract for the 2023 Betfred League One season.
The 29-year-old skippered the side in the club's first ever professional match which resulted in a spirited showing away to North Wales Crusaders earlier this year.
Cornish born and bred, Prisk made 18 appearances for the Choughs in 2022 - missing just two matches. And in the club’s final outing of last term away to Midlands Hurricanes, Prisk scored two tries and kicked three goals.
His tally of 14 points in one game is the most scored by an individual in Cornwall’s short history to date.
A regular for the club’s developmental arm, the Cornish Rebels, since they were incepted in 2013, Prisk has also represented Cornish rugby union clubs Redruth and St Ives during his career.
“I am absolutely buzzing and really looking forward to next year,” Prisk told cornwallrlfc.co.uk.
“Last year was a venture into the great unknown for myself and the club although now, after a season under our collective belts, we are in a much better place.
“There will be no sting in the tail in terms of what we will face in League One although we are under no illusions that it will once again be a tough campaign.
“One thing that will really help us is that because we have a lot longer to prepare for 2023 compared to 2022, the boys will be much more together as a group.
“The squad is looking really good and pre-season is going well with some of the lads we had here on loan last year coming back on a full-time basis. That shows that as a club we are moving in the right direction and our increased squad depth will help us push on.
“Obviously we all want to be in the starting 17 but by having a bigger and more competitive squad, it will give Mike (Abbott, head coach) some selection headaches which can only be a good thing.”
Cornwall RLFC general manager John Beach added: “As a proud Cornishman, Jamie’s signing reaffirms our commitment to offer the chance for homegrown talent to excel in professional rugby league - something that, prior to last November, they were unable to do.
“Jamie has played the game before for the Cornish Rebels and the Cornwall county side but this was his big chance to step up and show what he could do in League One.
“It took him a while to get over a nasty hand injury suffered in the first home game against Midlands Hurricanes but as the season wore on, we saw his worth and value to the group.
“He was pretty much unstoppable close to the line in the last away game, ironically against Midlands. After a full pre-season behind him, we are excited to see Jamie progress even further and become a player that can have a big influence on positive performances and results in our second season.”