EXETER Chiefs Women scored with two minutes left on the clock to reach a second successive Premier 15s final, ending Saracens' perfect semi-finals record with a 24-21 victory.
Sarries led 14-0 at the break, but the Chiefs – who included former Liskeard-Looe player Merryn Doidge at full-back – went ahead in the second half as the visitors went down to 13 players.
Back to 15, Saracens piled on the pressure and Jess Breach gave them the lead.
Another yellow card gave Exeter a numerical advantage again and Eilidh Sinclair crossed to seal victory in front of a jubilant 4,066 Sandy Park crowd.
The Chiefs will now play Gloucester-Hartpury in the final at Kingsholm on Saturday, June 24.
"The girls were unbelievable," said Exeter head coach Susie Appleby.
"The biggest thing about our players is they never say die. They think they can do things from anywhere, which I absolutely admire.
"I love them. They're absolutely amazing. We get to stay together for another two weeks, which is so exciting."