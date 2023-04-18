EXETER Chiefs back rower Ollie Leatherbarrow says he will always be grateful for the opportunity afforded to him by the club over the past two years after agreeing a move to Gallagher Premiership rivals Newcastle Falcons for next season on a two-year deal, writes Mark Stevens.
The 21-year-old all-action forward, who has combined life at Sandy Park with studying at the University of Exeter, reflected on what has been a successful introduction to senior rugby.
"I will always be massively grateful to the Chiefs and the University for the opportunity they have given me," said the former Under-20s international. "The pathway it has provided me – and others for that matter – is clear to see and it clearly works.
"The past two years have been great, on and off the field, and I leave the Chiefs and Exeter with so many happy memories. I've no doubt that the club will continue to flourish in the future, but now is the time for me to try a new challenge.
"I’m massively excited by the move and the chance to be part of the Newcastle squad. It’s a big opportunity for me to become a better player and a better person in a great environment as a club, and in an exciting city."