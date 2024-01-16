EXETER Chiefs captain Dafydd Jenkins has been named as the skipper of Wales for the forthcoming Six Nations Championship by head coach Warren Gatland.
It is fantastic recognition for the 21-year-old, who has done such a great job leading Exeter this season.
There has also been a shock call-up into the Scotland squad for Chiefs' loose-head prop Alec Hepburn, who was born in Perth in Australia.
The 30-year-old last played for England in 2018 and is eligible through his father, who was born in Scotland.
Wales open their campaign against Scotland at Principality Stadium, Cardiff, on Saturday, February 3.
But they have been rocked by the news that their winger, Gloucester's Louis Rees-Zammit, has sensationally quit rugby to pursue an American football career.
Jenkins is set to become the second youngest player to ever lead the Welsh men's national team, and Gatland said: “We’ve been incredibly impressed with Daf in terms of his professionalism and how he prepares.
"It’s a great opportunity for Daf, he’s captained Exeter on a number of occasions, he’s a well-respected member of the squad. I rang and spoke to him and he was absolutely delighted to accept the role and I’m sure that he’ll do a great job and get a huge amount of support from the rest of the squad.”
There is no place in the Wales squad for Jenkins' Chiefs' team-mate Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, which suggests the winger has opted for England over Wales, having qualified to play for both.
Former Chiefs back rower Sam Skinner returned from injury for Edinburgh for his first appearance of the season last weekend and is included in the Scotland squad, but there is no place for Exeter lock Jonny Gray, who has not played for the Chiefs since injuring his ankle against La Rochelle last April in the Champions Cup semi-final.