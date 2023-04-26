EXETER Chiefs lock Dafydd Jenkins will miss Sunday's Heineken Champions Cup semi-final against La Rochelle in Bordeaux after being handed a ban by disciplinary chiefs.
In the latest case of red-card madness in rugby, Jenkins was sent off for what was deemed a dangerous tackle on Max Lahiff contrary to World Rugby Law 9.13 during the match against Bristol Bears last Saturday.
The player accepted he committed an act of foul play but challenged that it merited a red card. However, the panel upheld the red card.
The case was heard yesterday by an independent disciplinary panel chaired by Sir James Dingemans sitting with Mitch Read and Carl Bradshaw.
The Welsh international second row received a three-week ban and was given permission to take part in World Rugby's Coaching Intervention Programme (CIP) which will reduce the sanction to two weeks if completed.
He will miss the semi-final against La Rochelle, and the final Premiership game of the season away to London Irish the following weekend.
You would put plenty of money on one or both of this weekend's Champions Cup semi-finals being ruined by yet more debatable red cards which are ruining the sport.