YOUNG Exeter Chiefs lock Dafydd Jenkins has been named in the Wales starting line-up to face Italy in Rome on Saturday.
Jenkins is recalled to the match-day 15, having been on the bench against England last time out.
But there is no place in the 23 for his Chiefs' team-mate Tshiunza, who started the 20-10 defeat to the Red Roses at Twickenham.
Rhys Webb is back for Wales at scrum-half – his first Six Nations start since 2017 – with the 34-year-old replacing Tomos Williams, while Rio Dyer takes over on the wing from Louis Rees-Zammit, as Wales head coach Warren Gatland's muddled selection policy throughout the Six Nations tournament continues.
As well as Jenkins, Gatland also brings in Jac Morgan, Liam Williams and prop Wyn Jones, while there is also a place at tight-head prop for former Chief Tomas Francis.
Lock Alun Wyn Jones joins Tshiunza and Leigh Halfpenny (hamstring) in missing out, while Gareth Thomas drops to the bench.
Dan Biggar has been ruled out by a back problem so Owen Williams continues at fly-half.
Gatland said: "We feel that having watched Italy and how they'll tend to play from everywhere, including their own 22, getting guys on the ball is going to be pretty important.
"Rhys Webb gets an opportunity at nine having been training well. He's been great in the squad, he brings that experience and a voice to that nine position.
"Liam Williams comes in at full-back. We did discuss whether we put Louis Rees-Zammit to full-back and how that would have looked.
"But he still hasn't played a lot of rugby in terms of coming back from a relatively long injury with his ankle and we just felt with the way the game's going to be and the pace of the game, that him coming off the bench and the impact he can have could be pretty important."
Wales: Liam Williams; Josh Adams, Mason Grady, Joe Hawkins, Rio Dyer; Owen Williams, Rhys Webb; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens (capt), Tomas Francis, Dafydd Jenkins, Adam Beard, Jac Morgan, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau.
Replacements: Scott Baldwin, Gareth Thomas, Dillon Lewis, Rhys Davies, Tommy Reffell, Tomos Williams, George North, Louis Rees-Zammit.