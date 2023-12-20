CENTRE Tom Hendrickson is set to depart Exeter Chiefs with immediate effect for a playing opportunity in Japan.
The fans' favourite, who has been a part of the Chiefs fold for more than a decade, will soon be pulling on new club colours.
Known for his abrasive and hard-running style, the powerful centre has charted 89 appearances and nine tries during his time at Sandy Park.
Hendrickson is honoured to have spent the great chunk of his rugby career as a Chief, thanking all those important to his time as an Exeter man as he looks to the future.
“After 10 years at the club, it’s bittersweet to be saying goodbye. I’ve loved my time in a Chiefs shirt having grown up in Cornwall, looking up to all the great players that have pulled on the Exeter colours.
“Being a part of the Chiefs journey and some phenomenal moments has been incredibly special to me – I made memories that will last a lifetime. Throughout everything, I was supported by trusted coaches and backroom staff.
“To the boys that I’ve played alongside, thank you for everything. The squads I have been a part of have created a very special dynamic in the changing room which made my time at the club all the more enjoyable.
“To the Chiefs family, our fantastic supporters, thank you for every game you have attended – home and away. Your support of the team is invaluable, and I’ll truly miss playing in front of a Sandy Park crowd.
“I’m really excited for a new challenge. Heading to Japan will be something completely new for me, but it’s an experience I’m ready to dive head first into.”
The speedy midfielder made his Chiefs debut in November 2013 in an LV= Cup win over Harlequins at Sandy Park before a Premiership debut came a couple of seasons later in a home win over old rivals, Wasps.
Over the years, as his confidence in his playing style and his popularity amongst the Chiefs family grew, Hendrickson became an integral part of some of Chiefs' greatest moments – most notably the 2016/17 and 2019/20 Gallagher Premiership titles as well as the 2019/20 Champions Cup trophy which sealed a famous double-win season.
Head coach Ali Hepher wished Hendrickson the best in his new opportunity while praising everything that Hendrickson has given to the club throughout his time as a Chief.
“Tom was keen to experience rugby outside of Devon and Cornwall, where he’s played all his rugby. He was going to look for that next year, but this opportunity came up mid-season and we didn’t want to stand in the way of him experiencing something likely life changing.
“Tom goes with all of our best wishes. He’s been in fantastic form this year and I’m sure he’ll be a success playing over there. We’re really pleased to see him kick-on and go to a great opportunity to experience some different rugby with a different culture.
“Good luck to Tom. He’s been a great guy around the club, a great member of the squad and he’s put in some great performances for us over the years – so we’re really pleased for him.”
Japan will be a new change of scenery for the back. Born in New Zealand – his father’s birthplace with his mother being from Newlyn – Hendrickson swapped the southern hemisphere for the northern at the age of five when the family moved to Cornwall.
His love for rugby began at Penzance-Newlyn minis, taking him on a sporting journey which had pit-stops at Truro College and the Exeter Chiefs Academy before he earned his place in the first-team squad.