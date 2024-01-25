EXETER Chiefs centre Joe Hawkins has been given a three-week ban after being sent off in Sunday's Investec Champions Cup defeat at French side Bayonne.
Hawkins was red carded by Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli after a tackle on Italian international Federico More three minutes from time, having come on as a 50th-minute replacement.
Independent Judicial Officer Pamela Woodman (Scotland), who conducted the case on a papers only basis, found that Hawkins had tackled Mori in a dangerous manner which warranted a red card.
The Judicial Officer determined that the offending was at the mid-range of World Rugby’s sanctions and six weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point.
Taking into account the player’s timely acceptance of the charge and his full co-operation with the disciplinary process, it was decided to reduce the sanction by the maximum of 50 per cent before a three-week suspension was imposed.
Given the Chiefs’ upcoming fixture schedule, Hawkins is free to play on Monday, February 19. However, if he applies for and completes a World Rugby Coaching Intervention, he will be free to play on Monday, February 12.
That would mean he would be free to play in Exeter's Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final at Gloucester on Saturday, February 17.
He will miss this weekend's Gallagher Premiership trip to Saracens, and the friendly with Scarlets on February 10.