Luke Cowan-Dickie says it will feel ‘weird’ when it comes to saying goodbye to the Exeter Chiefs at the end of the season.
The England and British & Irish Lions hooker has today confirmed this will be his last season at Sandy Park, bringing to an end a 12-year association with the Gallagher Premiership club.
His next destination will be that of France and a move to Top 14 giants Montpellier-Herault, where he will team up with current Chiefs and England team-mate, Sam Simmonds, who himself has agreed a similar switch.
Winger Jack Nowell and fly-half Joe Simmonds are also understood to be weighing up moves to France.
“It’s gutting to be leaving,” said the 29-year-old. who to date has made 163 appearances for the Chiefs, scoring 36 tries in the process.
“I’ve been at the Chiefs for 12 years and it’s all I’ve known. That said, this opportunity came up and it was one that I had to think long and hard about. I spoke a lot with my family about it and it wasn’t an easy decision to make in the end.
“Obviously, it’s a different competition, a different language - which I’ll have to learn - but I think it’s time for a change. Hopefully, I’ve still got plenty of years left in my career, but this is an opportunity for me to go over there and show what I am all about.”
Before now and the end of the season, Cowan-Dickie insists his sole focus is on the Chiefs and delivering performances to a club he says he will forever be grateful to.
“I’ve still lots to give here,” he added. “This is my club and I want to go out on a real high and win some trophies. It will be weird when the time comes to say my goodbyes, but for now I want to do all I can to ensure it finishes how I want it to.
“Since I arrived all those years ago, I’ve had some unbelievable memories and made friends for life. For me, this is the most important year of my Chiefs career because it’s my last. The club, the people, the supporters, they’ve all done so much for me and I’m excited to get out there and put my best foot forward.”
Among those to have helped nurture Cowan-Dickie - who has won 42 England caps and three for the Lions - from a raw rookie at Truro College to one of the world’s leading forwards have been the Chiefs coaching staff, whom he was quick to praise for their input.
“The early stages it was Robin Cowling and Ricky Pellow who did a lot for me,” he said. “Some of the things Robin made me do, like extra fitness, I still remember that now, but without them I wouldn’t be here now.
“Equally, from the moment I came to the club, Rob [Baxter] and Ali [Hepher] have mentored me through from 17 to 29. Rob Hunter too, I worked with him initially at age groups with England and then here at the club. All of them have helped mould me into the player I am today and I’m forever thankful for that.
“Coming to Exeter was the best thing to happen to me. When I first signed I was excited and looked up to those senior boys. At the time it was just my dream to play first team with my mates - that was my main goal. What has happened since has been the stuff of dreams, so to get to the top level of the game with the Chiefs means a lot to me.”
Cowan-Dickie’s move, which will happen after next year’s Rugby World Cup, means the Cornishman will have to call time on his England career, a decision again he had to think long and hard about.
“It definitely came into my thinking,” he said. “Playing for England is the pinnacle of your career, so it’s tough to leave that behind. I still think I have lots more to give and, hopefully, I get more opportunities between now and the move. We’ve got the Six Nations coming up, then the World Cup, and I want to be involved in both.
“The only way I can do that, however, is by playing well at club level. That’s my aim and we will see what happens in the future.”