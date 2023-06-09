CORNWALL Choughs have swooped for the loan signing of Jaden Barraclough from Championship play-off chasers Bradford Bulls, writes Gareth Davies.
The signing of Barraclough beat the 12 noon cut off point on Thursday for loan signings, in time for this Sunday’s home match against table-topping Dewsbury Rams.
Barraclough follows in the footsteps of current Bulls first-teamers Marcus Green and Jayden Myers in making a temporary switch to the Mem. Both players enjoyed similar spells during the club’s maiden Betfred League One campaign.
Coby Nichol, who has featured in every single game for Cornwall this season, played three times for the club whilst a Bull last year, with this time spent in the Duchy paving the way for a permanent move over the winter.
Barraclough has featured regularly for Bradford’s reserve team this year but a fractured fixture list for clubs with second strings means that consistent game time is hard to find for players of the 19-year-old’s ilk.
With Cornwall suffering from injuries and unavailability, the signing will be hugely beneficial for both Cornwall, Bradford and Barraclough himself.
“We came back a bit beat up from Workington so we are grateful to Bradford for facilitating this loan signing and Jaden for wanting to come down,” head coach Mike Abbott told cornwall rlfc.co.uk.
“Loan signings are part and parcel of life at this level and even though we had a much bigger squad in terms of numbers before the season started, factors like injuries, players moving on and suspensions have left us short.
“Rugby league at this level is brutal and for many of our players, certainly the younger ones, this is the first time they have played a consistent amount of competitive games. Going forward, they will 100% be better for the experiences from this season but in the here and now, getting loan players helps us massively.
“Jaden is another of a long line of players that have come off the production line at Bradford’s academy and he will be itching to show what he can do at senior level.”