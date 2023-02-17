Head coach Mike Abbott has named his 21-man squad for Cornwall’s Betfred League One opener away to Midlands Hurricanes on Sunday (3pm), writes Gareth Davies.
The Mem chief has bolstered his ranks in the past 24 hours with the capture of forward Harry Boots and he goes straight into the squad for Sunday’s round one clash.
Despite only landing in the United Kingdom last weekend, Australian half-back Cam Brown also makes the cut after impressing in training.
Luke Collins sits out as he serves the last match of his suspension picked up last term.
Injury wise, Reece Boase hasn’t fully recovered from an ankle knock picked up in the recent friendly against London Skolars.
He is joined on the treatment table by Jamaican World Cup star Aaron Jones-Bishop and Sam Gilder, who both miss out with a knee problem.
The match against the Hurricanes, who have relocated from Portway to the Alexander Stadium, Birmingham, is being broadcast live by the Sportsman.
Cornwall (from): Aaronson, Ashton, Bodman, Bolger, Boots, Brown, Carter, Cullen, Dimech, Hartshorne, Howe, Lloyd, Mitchell, Nichol, Prisk, Ray, Rusling, Singleton, Slaney, Trerise, Whitton.