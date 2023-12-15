EXETER Chiefs Women are hoping to keep the momentum rolling as they return to Sandy Park to play “big side” and league champions Gloucester-Hartpury tomorrow (3pm), writes Erin McRitchie.
Having only played one Allianz PWR game at home this season,Chiefs Women are eager to play in front of their home crowd, including 120 girls who are taking part in the biggest ever Super Saturday coaching session ahead of the main event.
Head coach Susie Appleby said: “I don’t think you can explain how important it is for the guys to play in front of their crowd. They’re not just fans, they are good friends now. They follow us around the country and for them to be able to be at home and to be shouting and banging their drums is just massive. It’s all part of what we have developed over the past three years.
“There is the biggest ever Super Saturday going on up top with the next generation. That’s massive for us. They will stay and watch their idols play. It’s the role models that are the most important thing. We just keep doing what we’re doing and hopefully it will grow the game and the excitement.”
Chiefs Women head into tomorrow’s game on the back of three wins out of three to secure second place in the table on equal points with Saracens Women at the top.
Appleby added: “We’ve definitely improved over the three games, which is what we wanted to do. It’s not perfect but there are bits and pieces coming together which are really pleasing.
“We have shown that we have got a strong pack that can manipulate opposition but the fact our backs were really on the ball last weekend was massive for us.
“Momentum is a huge factor in this league. Alongside that is the knocks you pick up if you do play versus when you don’t play. Momentum overrides anything you pick up within a game.”
Flanker Maisy Allen and prop Demi Swann return to the starting line-up for this round five fixture. There are also changes on the bench with Daisy French back for another loan spell as replacement hooker following injuries to Cliodhna Moloney and Clara Nielson. Edel McMahon is also back in action for the first time this season.
While so many pre-match media questions have harked back to the league final at the end of last season and playing the champions, Appleby and her team are just focusing on the game ahead and the points on offer.
Appleby concluded: “We want to play the big sides and there is a big side coming here on Saturday and that’s all that matters to us.
“Every point is critical; that’s the message we have delivered. It’s bonus points for four tries, and it’s bonus points for staying within seven. If you can come home with five-pointers or come away with five points here then that’s the crucial bit as it is going to be really, really tight later on the season.”
Exeter Chiefs Women: Merryn Doidge (vc), Claudia MacDonald, Kanako Kobayashi, Gabby Cantorna, Katie Buchanan, Alex Tessier, Brooke Bradley, Demi Swann, Emily Tuttosi, DaLeaka Menin, Linde van der Velden, Poppy Leitch (capt), Ebony Jefferies, Maisy Allen, Rachel Johnson. Replacements: Daisy French, Abby Middlebrooke, Lizzie Hanlon, Nichola Fryday, Harriet Millar-Mills, Edel McMahon, Mairi McDonald, Lori Cramer.