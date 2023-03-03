EXETER Chiefs welcome back international forward trio Jonny Gray, Dafydd Jenkins and Christ Tshiunza for their 'Big Game' Premiership match against Harlequins at Twickenham Stadium tomorrow (5.15pm), writes Mark Stevens.
They replace Jannes Kirsten Jack Dunne and Dave Ewers as they return from Guinness Six Nations Championship duty last weekend.
The backs are unchanged from the 24-22 victory over Sale Sharks last Sunday, but there are returns on the bench for Jack Yeandle and Marcus Street, the latter of whom made his first appearance since October when he featured in the midweek friendly against the Royal Navy.
Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter said: "We’ve got to make sure that if it’s a big game, that’s effective for us, not just for Harlequins.
"Over the years they’ve tended to do well in these games and it’s a while since we last played in one (2013). That day we didn’t perform, so we’ve got to make sure that doesn’t happen again.
“For us, it's an opportunity for our lads to play at Twickenham in what will be a raucous atmosphere, but the reality of that is it's a game where we've got to collect some points. We’re a much different team with a different level of experience and expectation to the last time we played in this fixture, but at the same time we have to lock ourselves down for what will be a hugely important game.
“Over the last four, five, six weeks, we’ve worked hard to challenge in every game and get ourselves back around that top four. Now, it’s up to us to maintain that form and really see it off between now and the end of the season.”
With just six games of the regular season remaining, Baxter acknowledges there can be little room for slip-up over the coming weeks.
“I wouldn’t say it’s a series of knockout games, because one defeat won’t knock you out, but it’s definitely a series of one-off games,” added Baxter. “The only way to keep things in your hands is to go after each and every game and collect every point you can. We’ve probably let some points slip earlier in the season, but more recently we’ve been collecting wins and we’ve been maintaining that chase.
“Sale last week was a big win. They’ve been one of the most consistent sides in the division this season and are always tough to beat. That said, in the scenario we found ourselves in, we probably could have got that bonus point and scored another try. We had opportunities, which frustratingly we didn’t take, but equally we held firm at the end to see off the game."
Harlequins welcome back England trio Marcus Smith, Joe Marchant and Cadan Murley to their backline after their release from international duty. Quins' head coach Tabai Matson said: “In Exeter, you couldn’t have picked a better team to play in front of so many people. It was only a couple of years ago we played them in a final, so for a number of reasons it’s a really good week for us and there’s some really good energy amongst the group leading into it.” Harlequins: N David, C Murley, J Marchant, A Esterhuizen, J Bassett, M Smith, D Care, J Marler, G Head, W Louw, D Lamb, S Lewies (capt), J Kenningham, J Chisholm, T Lawday. Replacements: S Riley, F Baxter, S Kerrod, I Herbst, W Evans, L Wallace, S Steele, L Northmore.
Exeter: J Hodge, J Nowell (capt), I Whitten, S Kata, O Woodburn, H Skinner, S Maunder, S Sio, J Innard, H Williams, J Gray, D Jenkins, J Vermeulen, C Tshiunza, S Simmonds. Replacements: J Yeandle, D Southworth, M Street, J Dunne, D Ewers, J Maunder, J Simmonds, T Hendrickson.