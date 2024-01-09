EXETER Chiefs will take on the University of Exeter in a ‘Town Versus Gown’ friendly match next week.
The match will take place at Sandy Park Stadium on Monday, with a 7.30pm kick-off.
The university is an integral part of the Chiefs development pathway and has nurtured the talents of recent graduates such as Ross Vintcent, Ben Hammersley and Tom Cairns – all of whom are now making regular appearances in the Gallagher Premiership for Chiefs.
Director of rugby Rob Baxter is excited to highlight the strong role the University plays in developing future Chiefs players.
“Most people will be aware of the close working relationship we have with the University of Exeter and in particular their rugby department," he said.
“This game further strengthens this relationship and will give the University BUCS first team a competitive game as they return from the Christmas break and will give our squad an additional, much-needed game as we look to maintain our playing momentum through the season.
“This game will also give the young University players, many of whom are in our academy, an opportunity to prove themselves against Premiership, professional players and perhaps take that next step towards earning a senior contract with us.
“I am expecting a high-paced, high-skilled and entertaining game and I would suggest buying tickets early to avoid the disappointment of missing out on a game that will showcase the best of the University’s and club’s young talent.”
University director of rugby Gareth Elliott is also looking forward to the opportunity which this game could afford to his players.
“We’re hugely excited about the prospect of challenging ourselves against Exeter Chiefs. It offers us a chance to test our game against top level competition.
“It goes to show the strength of the programme that we’re invited to compete against Premiership players at Sandy Park.”
Chiefs will be represented by wider squad members as well as some front-line players looking to make their return to action with some much-valued game time.
The University will then be represented by their top Super BUCS team as they look to break into the Chiefs’ home fortress.
All Chiefs season ticket holders will have the game included in their package or individual tickets can be purchased from our ticket site for £5 for adults, students and kids.