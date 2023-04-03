JOE Hawkins says he’s ‘excited’ about being part of a new journey at Exeter Chiefs after today confirming his switch to the Gallagher Premiership giants from the Ospreys, writes Mark Stevens.
The highly-rated Welsh international is Rob Baxter’s first major signing ahead of the 2023/24 season and arrives in Devon on a long-term deal.
His signing, however, is somewhat of a coup for the Chiefs and Baxter, who is quietly assembling a gifted and talented young squad to take the club forward for years to come.
“I’m really excited about the move,” said Hawkins. “It’s a new challenge for me and something a bit different, especially moving away from my home region, who I will always be thankful to for giving me the playing opportunities that I've had up until now.
"That said, it does feel a home away from home, especially with all the Welsh boys that are down there already.”
Indeed, the 20-year-old back already has a glut of familiar faces to welcome him to the club, having played previously with the likes of Oli Burrows, Dafydd Jenkins, Dan John and Christ Tshiunza at age group levels.
“I know a few of the boys already, which will definitely help the settling in process,” added Hawkins. “I’ve spoken to a few of them and they’ve told me plenty of good things about the club and the culture that exists down there.
“Also, chatting with Rob and Ali [Hepher], I liked what they had to say about how they want to play and how they want to create a new team capable of challenging at the very top. That really appealed to me, I wanted to be part of it, and I wanted to be there at the start of this journey.
“Over the years the Chiefs have been known for bringing through youngsters and giving them their chance on the biggest stages. I want to be part of that and I want to try and take the club onwards and upwards.”
Having played all his club rugby in his native Wales, the Swansea-born star is also relishing tackling the Gallagher Premiership for the first time.
“Obviously, I’ve played against Premiership sides in the Champions Cup in the past and the sides are always big and physical. It’s a tough league for sure and the challenge is there every week. For me, it’s something new, but it’s a challenge I really want to take on. As I said, being part of the journey that Rob and the club wants to go on is something I’m keen to be involved with.”
One man delighted to see the five-capped international arrive at Sandy Park is Baxter himself.
“Obviously, we’re delighted to have Joe signed on for next season and beyond,” said the Chiefs' director of rugby. “He’s someone we have had a close eye on for some time and he was someone I spotted when we were looking at footage of Daf and a few of the other Welsh Under-20s.
“As I’ve said, we do have players moving on at the end of this season, so it was important that we looked at the areas we needed to fill and that we brought in the right players. Joe, I think, ticks pretty much every box that we look for in a player and I’ve no doubt he’s going to be a great addition to the squad.
“You can see he’s clearly talented and that he has a bit of versatility about him as well having covered both centre and fly-half for Wales during the Six Nations. Like any player, we feel there are areas of his game that can be further developed, but he’s someone who we are genuinely excited about.
“I’m looking at him and others within the squad and thinking we are putting together a group of players who, I believe, can really take this club forward over the next few years and real challenge for honours.”