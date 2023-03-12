EXETER Chiefs have bolstered their front-row options with the signing of Georgian international Nika Abuladze, writes Mark Stevens.
The 27-year-old loosehead prop is due to arrive at Sandy Park later this month, once his commitments at international level are completed.
His arrival will provide a significant boost to director of rugby Rob Baxter, not just for the remainder of this season, but for the next two years as well.
Abuladze will become the first-ever Georgian player to feature for the Devon club, but he comes highly recommended and will offer sizeable bulk, tipping the scales at 122kg and standing at 6ft 1in.
Welcoming the Tbilisi-born forward, Baxter said: “I’m expecting him to do well. Anyone who wants to know more about him only needs to look at the autumn internationals, where he played a huge part in some significant games for Georgia.
"The one that probably stands out the most is the Wales game, where he came on in the second half and really put the pressure on at scrum time.
“Having watched him play, I’ve been really impressed with him. He’s like any Georgian, he’s good around the set-piece, but he’s also more mobile than people will think and he’s a very strong ball-carrier.
“Obviously, there will be one or two challenges around the language, but he does understand English pretty well. When I spoke to Rob Hunter (forwards coach) about him, all he asked was can he bend over and push and get us up the field to which I said ‘yes’, so he ticks all the right boxes.”
Abuladze’s imminent arrival will also bolster the loose-head prop area where the Chiefs have had issues around injuries this season. Alec Hepburn has been sidelined through illness, Ben Moon has been out with a neck issue and Billy Keast has been ruled out for over six months with a shoulder injury.
It’s meant that Aussie Scott Sio has had to play a lot of rugby, whilst young props James Kenny and Danny Southworth have also been called into the fray more.
“Our DNA over the years has been basing our game around a big, physical pack,” explained Baxter. “If we’re being honest, we’ve not been quite at the level we would have hoped for. However, Nika coming in will not only size and physicality, but he also has international experience as well.
“Right here and now, I’m expecting him to come in and challenge for a place in the 23 straight away and improve our front-row options.”
The arrival of Abuladze will also appease the concerns of Chiefs supporters who have seen a number of first-team names confirm this season will be their last at Sandy Park.
“The truth is – and there is no secret to this – we’ve had to cut a lot of money off the wage bill,” explained Baxter. “The reduction from the £6.4m to £5m, together with all the trimmings around credits for homegrown players, international players, marquee players, I think people will be surprised how much we have had to trim down as these contracts unwind.
“Most of them are unwound now, I think there are only two or three where they are still being discredited down to 75%. I think if people genuinely stopped and realised what that means, they would probably have an understanding that we are looking at the squad in a slightly different way. We are trying to create a squad that can be competitive straightaway, which is very important for as a club.
“I genuinely believe the squad we are putting together will be, but it’s also going to be an exciting squad of young players with something to prove. Personally, I’m already looking forward to next season, but I’m actually looking forward to seeing what we achieve at the end of this season because it’s a great challenge for people. Now is the time for them to stand up and get on with it.”