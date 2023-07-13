EXETER Chiefs will face two trips to France in the Champions Cup, with the fixtures for the 2023-24 competition now confirmed.
They kick off their Champions Cup campaign in Pool Three with a visit to French Top 14 side Toulon on Saturday, December 9 (1pm UK time).
It will be the first meeting of the two clubs since 2013 when they again met in the Champions Cup. Toulon won both fixtures, winning 14-9 at Sandy Park and 32-20 at the Stade Felix Mayol.
A week later, Munster are the visitors to Sandy Park on Sunday, December 17 (1pm).
Next up, in the New Year, will be Glasgow Warriors at Sandy Park on Saturday, January 13 (1pm), before the Chiefs travel to France again a week later for their final fixture in the pool stages against Bayonne on Sunday, January 21 (5.30pm UK time).