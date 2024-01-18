EXETER Chiefs duo Tommy Wyatt and Nika Abuladze are out for the rest of the season after picking up serious injuries in the 19-17 Champions Cup victory over Glasgow Warriors last Saturday.
Full-back Wyatt, 24. has torn his anterior cruciate knee ligament, while Georgian international loose-head prop Abuladze requires surgery on an Achilles tendon injury.
"The win came at a price for us," said Baxter. "It's frustrating as both of those guys were going very well."
"It's tough on those lads because they're having a good season, they've been key parts of good things we've achieved this season and no doubt they'd have been very important parts of any run-in we could have.
"I feel for them a bit, but the good thing is they're both young enough to get this done.
"They should be able to start next season flying and we've got to move that way with them, and look forward to next season and having them back."
Their absence should be partly offset by the return soon from injury of full-back Josh Hodge and loose-head prop Scott Sio.