Exeter Chiefs back rower Greg Fisilau has kept his place in an unchanged England Under-20 squad for their U20 Six Nations Championship match at home to Italy at Gloucester's Kingsholm stadium on Friday night (7pm).
Head coach Alan Dickens has stuck with the side that won 41-36 over Scotland last week.
The match will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer.
Lewis Chessum skippers the side, with last week’s Player of the Match Fisilau starting in the number seven shirt.
Dickens said: “We can take many positives away from our match against Scotland, particularly from the first 25 minutes and in the final 10 when the team played with speed and intensity.
"While we lost the momentum early in the second half, I was really pleased with how the players wrestled back control to close out the match.
“The players are back in camp and have had a good few days of preparation. We’re now looking forward to our match against Italy at Kingsholm Stadium and will take a settled side into the fixture.
“All teams in this year’s Six Nations are quality sides. We saw Italy push France until the final whistle last week, so a full 80-minute performance will be needed against them on Friday.”
England men's U20 team v Italy: 1. Archie McArthur (Gloucester), 2. Finn Theobald-Thomas (Gloucester), 3. Tim Hoyt (Leicester Tigers), 4. Danny Eite (Gloucester), 5. Lewis Chessum (Leicester Tigers), 6. Finn Carnduff (Leicester Tigers), 7. Greg Fisilau (Exeter Chiefs, 8. Chandler Cunningham-South (London Irish) 9. Charlie Bracken (Saracens) 10. Monty Bradbury (London Irish) 11. Josh Hathaway (Gloucester), 12. Joseph Woodward (Leicester Tigers), 13. Rekeiti Ma'asi-White (Sale Sharks), 14. Tobias Elliott (Saracens), 15. Sam Harris (Bath Rugby). Replacements: 16. Calum Scott (London Irish), 17. Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks), 18. Afolabi Fasogbon (London Irish), 19. Robert Carmichael (Leicester Tigers), 20. Tristan Woodman (Sale Sharks), 21. Nye Thomas (Sale Sharks), 22. Louie Johnson (Newcastle Falcons), 23. Benjamin Waghorn (Harlequins)