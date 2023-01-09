Exeter Chiefs and England are anxiously awaiting news on the extent of hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie's ankle injury suffered in the 35-12 Premiership victory over Northampton Saints on Saturday.
The Cornishman, who is joining French Top 14 side Montpellier at the end of the season, rolled his ankle when he was tackled and had to be helped from the pitch, and he was on crutches after the game.
It happened in front of watching new England head coach Steve Borthwick, who will be picking his squad next week for the Six Nations Championship opener against Scotland on February 4.
Cowan-Dickie is to have a scan on the injury, and Exeter head coach Ali Hepher said: "It’s too early to say what has happened.
"Any time you see Luke leaving the field, you worry because he’s a tough player. Right now, he’s sore and we will just have to wait and see what the scans say.
"It didn’t look great, but we will know more once he’s been properly checked out.”
Meanwhile, Chiefs’ Scotland international full-back Stuart Hogg is battling to overcome a heel injury that has sidelined him for the last two Premiership games.
“He has got a bruised heel,” Hepher added. “He tested today (Saturday), he tried to run on Monday and today, but didn’t look too great."