LAUNCESTON are able to welcome back influential full-back Jose Luis Juarez for tomorrow’s home clash with Marlborough in Regional One South West (3pm).
The All Blacks who enjoyed a weekend off last Saturday, have started their Step Five campaign well with 16 points gained from 20 with only a defeat to Exmouth preventing them from a perfect record.
The Marlborough encounter represents the first of 12 successive games including a Cornwall Cup clash at Penryn, but the Wiltshire side aren’t to be taken lightly having won two and drawn one of their four fixtures so far.
Their technical director is former New Zealand winger Sitiveni Sivavatu who joined the club in September, while the club have a strong military connection and are renowned for their physical approach.
For Launceston, they name the same pack that started the 49-15 success at Ivybridge in their last outing, while in the backs, Juarez comes into the team for winger Cohen Larson who is on the bench with youngster Tom Anderton dropping out of the matchday 18.
Ollie Bebbington, scorer of nine tries already this term, moves back to his favoured position on the left wing while hooker Billy Martin continues at outside-centre with Ben Bryant at university and Dan Pearce and James Tucker not yet fit to return.
LAUNCESTON v Marlborough: Jose Luis Juarez, Zerran Hammond, Billy Martin, Cam Fogden, Ollie Bebbington, Tom Sandercock (capt), George Hillson; Mitch Hawken, Levent Bulut, Charlie Short, Dan Goldsmith, Tom Bottoms, Dom Ellery, Lloyd Duke, Brandon Rowley. Replacements: Alex Bartlett, Seb Cox, Cohen Larson.