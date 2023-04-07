PLYMOUTH Argyle returned to the top of the League One table with a come-from-behind 3-1 victory at strugglers Morecambe today.
Argyle, looking to bounce back from their Wembley disappointment, fell behind after only three minutes at the Mazuma Stadium to a breakaway Josh Weir goal.
It took them another hour against their hosts, managed by former Argyle boy Derek Adams, to level when Danny Mayor came off the substitutes' bench to curl home a stunning right-foot shot from just outside the penalty area.
They then went looking for the winner, and they scored twice more late on through substitutes Ben Waine (86) and Joe Matete (90+3). to wrap up the three points.
With Sheffield Wednesday's poor run continuing with a 1-1 draw at Oxford United, Argyle are top on 83 points, two points clear of Ipswich Town, who won 4-0 at home to Wycombe Wanderers.
Wednesday drop to third, level on points with Ipswich but having played a game more than the top two.
Bolton followed up that Wembley thrashing of Argyle with a 1-0 win at Exeter City to consolidate their play-off place.