PLYMOUTH Argyle got their push for the Sky Bet League One play-offs back on track as they secured a 3-0 victory over Barnsley at Oakwell on Easter Monday.
Owen Oseni gave the Pilgrims a first half lead, volleying home from close range after being set up by a sumptuous pass from fellow forward Lorent Tolaj.
Top-scorer Tolaj doubled their tally on 57 minutes, Oseni this time turning provider for the Swiss striker, who netted his 14th league of the season.
Oseni sealed the win late on when he squeezed in a penalty.
For Argyle boss Tom Cleverley, it was the perfect response from his side who slipped to a disappointing 2-1 loss at home to Bolton Wanderers on Good Friday.
Argyle’s win puts them seventh in the table, level on 62 points with Reading, who occupy the last of the play-off places, but they do have a game in hand on the Royals.
The win ensures Argyle will head into Saturday’s Devon derby with Exeter City at Home Park full of confidence.
Meanwhile, Cleverley has confirmed that on-loan midfielder Herbie Kane has returned to parent club Huddersfield Town.
Kane was forced off in the closing stages of the Bolton fixture and the Argyle head coach confirmed ahead of kick-off at Barnsley that the 27-year-old had sustained a significant hamstring tear.
Argyle’s away League One fixture against Bradford City has now been confirmed for Tuesday, 21 April. The game at the University of Bradford Stadium will now kick off at 7.45pm, after it was originally postponed for international call-ups.
Plymouth Argyle Women kept alive their promotion hopes on Sunday when they recorded a 5-0 victory over Oxford United in the Women’s National Premier League .
Goals from Tianna Teisar, Arabella Sutti and Paris Dalton gave the home side a 3-0 lead, before Dalton grabbed a second and captain Roisin Kivel wrapped things up late on.
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