EXETER Chiefs' England Under-20 international back rower Greg Fisilau missed yesterday's fine 29-20 victory over Bristol Bears after picking up an injury in a freak accident in the gym.
Chiefs' director of rugby Rob Baxter revealed the news after watching his side go to the top of the Gallagher Premiership table after four matches played.
"Greg hurt his foot in a rather weird way. He stood on something getting off a piece of equipment in the gym," explained Baxter.
"He has damaged the underside of his foot and we are hoping he is not out for too long, but until the swelling goes down and we can really investigate it, we are not quite sure."
The Chiefs have signed former Jersey Reds back rower Hallam Chapman to provide extra cover in a position where they are already without the injured Richard Capstick and Christ Tshiunza.
"It is probably good timing with injuries to Greg and Christ. Hallam is even more inexperienced than the lads we have got here now, but he is a local lad, we want to give him some time and we want to see him grow and develop," said Baxter.
"He has been playing a little bit at Plymouth Albion, and doing pretty well, and we just think there is a lot of growth in him and we want to give him an opportunity."