By Bill Hooper
Gill Burns County Championship Division Two preview – Sunday, May 19
FOLLOWING the physical battle against Hampshire Women on Sunday, Cornwall Women have been forced to make a few changes ahead of Sunday’s clash with Hertfordshire at Tabard RFC.
In the backs, Launceston’s Joey Sandercock starts on the wing in place of unavailable Beccy Bennett, whilst at scrum-half, Sandercock’s team mate Amy Warman drops to the bench with Bude’s Lisa Allin moving to the starting berth.
In the forwards Roberta Smith-Scotland moves to flanker in place of Elizabeth Langton, who picked up an injury, with Launceston’s Emily Kneale moving up from the bench to start at number eight.
On the bench, prop Caitlin Eddy (Helston) gets a call up whilst the Penryn’s Georgia Hall comes into the match day squad. Rachel Hicks (Launceston) is also called up onto the bench.
Coach Jo Holden reports that the squad were full of confidence and eager to go against Herts this Sunday following Tuesday evening’s squad training session.
She said: “There is a huge buzz from last Sunday in the squad, we as leaders will manage that this week, but our girls are keen to go again.
“There are a couple of enforced changes but I have confidence in the squad as whole to do their job and play to the patterns we have set out. We play for each other.”
CORNWALL WOMEN: Amy Bunt (capt), Millie Chaston (both Ivybridge), Tia Larson (Bude), Lily Relton (Truro), Joey Sandercock (Launceston), Megan Okey (Ivybridge), Lisa Allin (Bude); Jenna Arnold (Launceston), Emily Carbis (Devonport S), Kim Upcott, Megan Arnold (both Launceston), Caitlin Milliken (Ivybridge), Roberta Smith-Scotland (Plymstock), Rosie Ninnis (Penryn), Emily Kneale (Launceston). Replacements: Nicole Rowland (Ivybridge), Zeta Penrose (Truro), Caitlin Eddy (Helston), Abigail Smith (Launceston), Georgia Hall (Penryn), Amy Warman, Rachel Hicks (both Launceston),
Travelling Reserve: Steph Nicholas (Camborne).