PLYMOUTH Argyle have sacked head coach Ian Foster following yesterday’s 1-0 defeat to Bristol City in the SkyBet Championship.
The Greens, who are now just one point above the dreaded bottom three, were beaten by Nakhi Wells’ 57th minute effort at Home Park, the fifth successive game where the Greens have failed to score in Devon.
Foster’s sacking was announced just before 11pm last night with the club thanking the former England Under 20s coach for his efforts which saw them pick up just 12 points from 14 games.
In the statement, chairman Simon Hallett also announced that director of football Neil Dewsnip and first team coach Kevin Nancekivell will take charge for the final six games of the season, starting with Friday night’s crunch clash at bottom side Rotherham United (8pm), which is being televised on Sky Sports.