David Hocking caught his best rainbow ever from Kennick (as well as the best fish caught at Kennick this season) – a beautiful fish of 4lb 8oz as part of a bag of eight fish, while fishing from a boat at the entrance to The Narrows using a home-tied Blood Red Shimmy Worm on a floating line at a depth of around ten feet. On a subsequent visit he caught a bag of ten rainbows, mostly at depth on Hot Orange patterns.