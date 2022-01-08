Making a complaint
The Cornish Times takes all complaints very seriously and we abide by the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) rules and regulations and the Editors’ Code of Practice that IPSO enforces.
Complaints will only be accepted within four months of the alleged behaviour, or first publication of the article, that you are complaining about. If at the time you submit your complaint the article remains accessible on a website operated by us however, complaints may be accepted up to 12 months from the date of the incident or first publication of the article you are complaining about, provided it is still possible to investigate the complaint fairly.
- Please provide link to relevant webpage/web address or reference to publication title, date, page and headline of article.
- Please write 100 words as to why you think the article breaches the Editor’s Code.
- Please provide any other documents that will help us assess your complaint.
If you cannot provide these details we may not be able to assess your complaint. We reserve the right to reject, without further investigation, complaints that show no breach of the Editors’ Code, or those which are vexatious and/or disproportionate, or those which are without justification. We may also decline to accept complaints from third parties not directly affected by the alleged breach of the Editors’ Code.
Your complaint
This complaints process is free of charge; we will acknowledge it within five working days of receipt. You must also agree to respond promptly to requests for information.
We will respond to complaints within 28 days of receiving everything we need from you to allow us to investigate. If we fail to meet this timescale you can take your complaint to IPSO
The IPSO address is: Gate House, 1 Farringdon Street, London EC4M 7LG.
Tel: 0300 123 2220
Website: www.ipso.co.uk
We reserve the right to amend this policy as required.
Where To Send Your Complaint
Please send the below to [email protected] in order to process your complaint.
- Your name:
- Email address:
- Postal address:
- Contact number:
- Date of publication of story:
- Did the story appear on the website or in print?
- Page story appeared:
- Story headline:
- How does the article breach the Editors’ Code?
- Other documents to support your complaint, including the original print out of the newspaper or website page.