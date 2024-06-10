The Furry Dance will set off at 3pm – and don't miss the thrilling ball run on the Wildenet hill opposite Westbourne car park - balls will be released at 4pm. First prize is a tour for two at St Austell Brewery along with a £40 food/drink voucher to enjoy. Cash prizes for second and third place! To be in with a chance, buy your balls from the The Cornish Pudding Co, at one of the week’s earlier events, or online at pay.sumup.com/b2c/QLSHCAAC