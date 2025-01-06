By Mike Drowne
JOCKEYS wore black armbands at Wadebridge Point-to-Point on Sunday, December 8, as a mark of respect for the man who beautifully penned these reports for many years, Granville Taylor, who sadly died earlier that week.
Storm Darragh did his best to scupper proceedings but in the end, it was Storm Josh who left his mark on the afternoon as Josh Newman stormed home with three wins in the saddle of which he trained all of them, with a further two winners coming out of his Blackmore Farm, that he shares with wife Kayley.
Race one, The Conditions race for Veteran and Novice riders, went the way of The Kings Writ. The 13-year-old cruised home by 12-lengths, under Hannah Morgon, whom was enjoying her second ever win.
Morgon said: “I have worked for Kayley and Josh for three years and they have been a great help to me, to repay them is fantastic.”
This win came seven years after The King’s Writ had won the restricted at Wadebridge. A beaming Kayley Woollacott, who’s first winner under rules, was this horse, six-years ago, added: “He’s so good, he’s heard the R word a few times! He’s nearly 14, he leads the babies at home and we didn’t have any plans for him this year, we may come back here after Christmas but we will see, he will tell us what he wants to do.”
Race two was the first division of the maiden, which saw the well-fancied Talimar Pearl just prevail in an enjoyable dual with Emma’s Wish.
Winning jockey and trainer, Josh Newman, said: “He struggled to get his head in front under rules, so his owner brought him back pointing to get his confidence up. He may go back under rules at some point.”
Division two saw the Josh Newman-trained El Capitaine land the spoils by three lengths, from the 7/4 favourite, They Call Me Hugo.
El Capitaine is owned by Ivan Thompson, whom had bought him to have some fun and he certainly got that on Sunday.
The Ladies Open went the way of 5/4 shot Hearts Corner, under Izzi Hill for that man Josh Newman again.
Sizing Cusimano put it up to Hearts Corner over the last two fences but couldn’t prevail. Izzi, who had a four- and half-hour trip to be there, said: “It’s good to have been given the opportunity by the owners and Josh. He’s a progressive horse. This is a step up for him today, he took to it well and jumped well, he was idling slightly in front but just did enough.”
Itacare made it three wins from three runs at Wadebridge in the Men’s Open, under Rian Corcoran, whom was enjoying his sixth career win.
Wadebridge has been a lucky track for the young man, with it providing him with his first ever win 12 months ago. He now has his sights set on the novice title for this season.
Izzi Hill completed a double on the day when partnering Soldier Unknown for her father-in-law, Alan Hill.
The Tom Malone-trained Divilskin was well fancied to get the job done and looked set to, until Izzi produced her mount with a winning run to fend off the rallying Divilskin and Jet Smart.
After the race, Izzi admitted: “I was very nervous today, I don’t get nervous like that, but it’s well-documented we think a lot of this horse. He’s gone and served it up to some very nice horses so we’re absolutely delighted.”
Clondaw Drake topped off a memorable day for Josh Newman as he landed the Restricted race, from a treble-seeking Izzi Hill aboard Summer Jam.
Reflecting on his final win on the afternoon, Josh said: “I am delighted with him, he’s taking a step forward from Dunsmore. He’s taken a bit of getting use to at home but he seems to be settling in now. We won’t be rushing him, he will be having an easy Christmas.”
At the end of a very successful day for Josh, he expressed his sadness of the passing of Granville and detailed how much he will be missed on the Point-to-Point fields.
Upcoming events in Cornwall:
Sunday, January 12
North Cornwall
Wadebridge — The going is good to soft, soft in places. This is following a downpour and the forecast is for drier weather.
Racecard:
11.30am — Conditions (Level 3)
12.05pm — Conditions (Level 2) for novice riders
12.40pm — Mixed open
1.15pm — Four, five and six years old maiden 45&6yo
1.50pm — Restricted
2.25pm — Seven years old and over maiden 7yo&up
Sunday, March 30
South Cornwall — Trebudannon
Racecard:
1pm — Conditions (Level 1)
1.35pm — Conditions (Level 2) 9yo&up
2.10pm — Intermediate
2.45pm — Mixed open
3.20pm — Four and five years old maiden 4&5yo
3.55pm — Maiden
Monday, April 21
Four Burrow — Trebudannon
Racecard:
1.35pm — Restricted
2.10pm — Ladies open
2.55pm — Four and five years old maiden 4&5yo
3.30pm — Mens Open
4.05pm — Maiden (NWFAA)