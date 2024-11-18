AS December approaches, the streets of Liskeard are set to sparkle with the magic of Christmas!
The Cornish town is gearing up for an unforgettable festive period that promises joy and excitement for all ages.
Picture twinkling lights strung through historic streets, shop windows bursting with colourful displays, and the scent of mulled wine and hot chocolate in the air.
Liskeard's rich traditions and close-knit community make it the perfect place to celebrate the magic of Christmas, which will begin with the town's annual ‘Lights Up’, which takes place on Saturday, November 30.
During the day there will be lots of great events to get you in the festive mood, including a free family Cornish Christmas Trail which ends with a 'cakey tea' for all at the town library, Christmas Craft Fair, Kid's Crafts and a live broadcast from the Liskeard & Looe Radio outside of Webb's Hotel.
As night sets in, the ‘Extravaganza Lantern Parade’, which will be packed with adults and youngsters from schools and various organisations across the town, will provide an enlightening backdrop to proceedings.
Cat's Eye Morris will bring their inimitable brand of fast-paced, whirling music and dance before the procession and Scary Little Girls will be there with their delightful Karavan an Chi Drolla, 'The House of Stories’.
Liskeard Silver Band and Torpoint Sea Cadets will also be providing music for the procession, which will start at the Cattle Market at around 5.30pm and proceeds along Dean Street, up Barras Street, down Pike Street, along Fore Street, up Bay Tree Hill and back along Barras Street.
After which, Samba Kernow and Liskeard Community Choir will join town mayor, Cllr Christina Whitty, by the tree itself ahead of the official switch on, which should take place around 6.30pm and will be carried out by members of 1st Liskeard Scout Group.
Following the lights switch on, there will then be a short firework display, after which a packed evening of events will conclude in the Market Canopy. Performing will be dancers from the Louise School of Dance, Caradon Youth Theatre, Cornish Groove Collective and Dance Centred.
Cllr Whitty said: “There is already great excitement building in and around Liskeard for our annual ‘Lights Up’. Christmas is a time of great celebration and already the shops are starting to decorate their windows and villages locally are starting to plan their fayres.
“Thanks to deputy mayor, Cllr David Braithwaite, and his team of volunteers for putting up all of the trees, which he has again paid for himself, and also thanks to Cllr Rachel Brooks, the staff at the Town Council, Liskerrett Centre, Liskeard Library, Stuart House, Liskeard Radio and the town’s traders for all of their support.”
Collections on the evening will be in aid of the Cornish homelessness charity, St Petrocs.