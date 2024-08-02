The Liskeard Ploughman's Festival team has been diligently preparing for one of the most anticipated events on the town's summer calendar.
Taking place on Saturday, August 17, from 10am to 8pm, this festival has experienced significant growth in size and popularity since its humble beginnings in Westbourne Gardens back in 2014.
To accommodate the increasing number of attendees, the festival has moved to Liskeard School's Cricket Field, accessible from Coldstyle Road. Known for its fantastic music lineup featuring some of the county's finest musicians, as well as rising talents, the festival also offers a beer and cider tent known as The Ploughman's Rest, a vibrant produce and craft market, delicious street food, and exciting children's attractions.
Children can look forward to the appearance of beloved characters such as Micky and Minnie Mouse, Olaf from Frozen, and Monsters Inc, courtesy of Giggles Galore. Additionally, there will be a Giant Circus Bouncy Castle, a giant slide, an obstacle course and a soft play area for the little ones.
St Martin's Church will host a substantial arts and crafts area, while the Liskeard/Looe RFC, both seniors and juniors, will be conducting a recruitment campaign and providing entertaining and skill-building games. If available, the Liskeard Community Fire Brigade plans to showcase its impressive engine for the third consecutive year.
The festival's music lineup:
This year's lineup promises a diverse range of performances catering to various tastes.
Paul Armer Music — A singer/songwriter from Saltash, accompanied by his three-piece outfit, is set to perform Americana and Bluegrass.
Melodie Liskerret — Beginning with the local choir, singing well-known Cornish songs, the day kicks off at 10.45am.
Raikes — The Liskeard-based indie rock band, a festival favorite, will grace the main stage at 12pm.
The Other Woman Band — A three-piece ensemble known for their 'chilled out girly stuff', will also take the stage.
Buffalo Frame — A Liskeard-based heavy rock trio, will reunite by popular request for the festival.
Hanterhir — A lively seven-piece band, known for their psychedelic, folk alternative rock music, is also scheduled to entertain the audience with songs in English and Cornish.
Room For Improvement (RFI) — Closing the festival this four-piece rock band from St Austell, is sure to get everyone dancing to their energetic tunes.
The festival is also excited to host Liskeard Radio, the local radio team, who will be broadcasting live and covering the acts and events throughout the day.
The Liskeard Ploughman's Festival promises to be a fantastic day out for the entire family, offering a wide array of entertainment, activities, and exceptional music. With its inclusive and diverse lineup, there is something in store for every visitor, making it an event not to be missed.