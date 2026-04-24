Inside Cornish Rugby and the Communities Supporting the Sport

Cornwall has long punched above its weight in English rugby, from Phil Vickery and Stack Stevens to Luke Cowan-Dickie and Jack Nowell, sending Trelawny's Army to Twickenham in numbers, and sustaining a club network stretching from Penzance to the Devon border.
With the Pirates locked in a playoff battle and Camborne pushing for promotion, the 2025-26 season has plenty riding on it at every level of the pyramid.
The Pirates and the Playoff Push
With round 21 of Champ Rugby now complete, and the latest rugby scores have been updated, the Cornish Pirates sit in 6th place with five rounds of the regular season still to play.
Separated from Chinnor above them by a single point, the battle for a post-season berth is far from settled.
Under joint head coaches Alan Paver and Gavin Cattle and captained by Alex Everett, the Pirates have recorded 11 wins across the campaign, including a 66–13 demolition of Richmond, and will be determined to hold their ground as the season enters its decisive phase.
Camborne and Redruth: The Heartbeat of Cornish Club Rugby
While the Pirates operate at the professional level, it is Camborne and Redruth who provide much of the week-to-week heartbeat.
Camborne have been the standout side in National League 2 West this season, sitting top of the table with promotion to the third tier firmly in their sights.
Redruth share the same division as Camborne and the two clubs' Boxing Day derby, a fixture dating back to 1928, remains one of the highlights of the Cornish rugby calendar. Both clubs contribute significantly to the Cornwall county squad.
Flying the County Flag
The county side competes in Bill Beaumont Division 1, the top tier of the County Championship, with fixtures against Kent scheduled for May 2026.
Cornwall's record in the competition is formidable, with seven titles in total, won in 1908, 1991, 1999, 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2022, including appearances in seven of the eight finals contested between 2013 and 2022.
Rooted in Community
From the Mennaye Field in Penzance to the pitches of St Just and Illogan Park, Cornish rugby is sustained by volunteers, local sponsors, and supporters who turn up week on week and sing Trelawny.
The fact that the likes of Graham Dawe, Stack Stevens, Phil Vickery, Luke Cowan-Dickie, and Jack Nowell went from playing at these clubs to playing for England, the Lions, and winning World Cups says everything about Cornish rugby.
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