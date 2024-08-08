THE Guild of Fine Food has released the results for Great Taste 2024.
Cornwall has won a total of 27 awards, including 17 one-star, nine two-stars and one three-star, the highest accolade available at this level.
Winners from Cornwall include Great Taste three-star Cornish Yarg from Lynher Dairies Cheese Company, two-star Lindsay's Cranberry, Apple and Orange Marzipan Festive Pie from Tanglewood Kitchen and one-star Monterey Gin from Helford River Distillery.
Nearly 3,500 companies from 115 countries around the world entered Great Taste this year, between them offering 13,672 products for review. The UK entered 8,008 products from 2,528 companies.
Each entry was meticulously blind-tasted by the guild’s expert judging panel of more than 500 food critics, chefs, recipe creators, buyers, retailers, and other specialists in the field of food and drink. Entries were analysed across 92 judging days, each receiving detailed feedback, whether or not they obtained an award.
Only 1.9 per cent of all entries (266 in total globally, 131 from the UK) received a three-star award, given to ‘extraordinarily tasty food and drink’. With 10.1 per cent, 1,386 in total globally, being awarded two-stars, ‘above and beyond delicious’ and 28.8 per cent, 3,938 in total globally, being awarded one-star, ‘food and drink that delivers fantastic flavour’.
Those that have received three-stars went on to be judged in a further stage of the competition. The best of those three-stars from each country or region have now been nominated for a Golden Fork, an ‘Oscar of the food and drink world’. The Great Taste Golden Fork winners – the best of the best – will be announced in an awards ceremony and tasting at Battersea Arts Centre in London on Tuesday, September 10.
John Farrand, managing director of the Guild of Fine Food, said: “It’s hugely important to us at the Guild to inject some positivity into the speciality food and drink industry. Given the economic headwinds that both independent retailers and small and medium producers are facing, the announcement of the 2024 crop of Great Taste stars is now an annual fillip for us all.
“And it’s not just excellence from the UK, but from across the world, as we celebrate the best from 115 countries. We’re doing our bit for cultural relations across the planet when there is so much legislation trying to prevent it. It’s a real privilege to support and underpin independent makers through the process of Great Taste.”
The awards are globally recognised as a mark of excellence and eagerly sought after by producers and food-lovers alike. For a full list of this year’s one, two and three star winners, and a guide on where to buy them, visit www.gff.co.uk/directory