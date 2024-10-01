THE finalists have been announced for this year’s Cornwall Tourism Awards which will be presented in Truro Cathedral on November 7.
The finalists have been announced following three months of judging. All will be in suspense until the Awards Ceremony in Truro Cathedral, when they will learn whether they have won Gold, Silver or Bronze awards. 60 finalists have been selected, though in some categories none are named in advance so as to keep a few surprises for the big night. A further two special awards will also announced and 11 will be rewarded with Commended status.
The annual competition is now in its 23rd year, with changes every year to categories and criteria, reflecting the constant innovation and reinvention across the industry. This year’s awards took ever greater account of entrants’ commitment to accessibility and inclusion, including mental health, as well as the environment and community. The awards organisers were also pleased to retain their own ‘Outstanding’ accreditation in the Awards TrustMark scheme.
Winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony in Truro Cathedral on November 7, with Gold winners in matching categories nominated to represent Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly in the national Visit England Awards in 2025.
Chair of judging Natalie Semley, a senior lecturer in sustainable tourism management at headline sponsors Falmouth University, said: “The Cornwall entrants have once again raised the bar by delivering excellence, creating an inclusive and accessible experience for visitors, and reinforcing Cornwall’s commitment to sustainability – by allowing places to thrive, and communities to be activated through their individual and collective actions.”
Awards organiser Robin Barker of services for tourism commented: “I am blown away by the resilience of these businesses, not just continuing to operate in these difficult times but continuing to excel, invest and innovate.”
Award categories cover everything from dog friendly, new tourism business, and accessible and inclusive tourism to restaurants, glamping, hotels and pubs. A ‘Winner of Winners’ title and special ‘Outstanding Contribution to Tourism’ award will also be presented on the night.
For a full list of finalists visit www.cornwalltourismawards.org.uk