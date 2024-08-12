TRACTOR trailer rides, shire horse displays and all the excitement of the Wild West will be some of the highlights at the Great Trethew Vintage Rally this Bank Holiday weekend.
The event, held at its current location in Horningtops since 2017, is now well-known as one of the best days out for all ages over the summer holidays.
With a focus on vintage tractors, motorcycles, classic cars and steam, the rally shines a light on traditional farming skills. Along with working horse displays and veteran engines, you’ll see people demonstrating their talents and handiwork in agriculture and related crafts around the site.
But there’s also much more to Great Trethew: the programme includes the Searchers Wild West village and reenactments, a dog show, live music in the beer tent, including headliners The Mighty Revz (Sat eve) and Company B (Sunday eve) and children’s entertainment.
The rally is organised entirely by volunteers with the aim of raising money for local groups and charities, and has previously supported the Cornwall Air Ambulance, Derriford neonatal appeal, The Merlin MS Centre and St Petrocs.
The committee also likes to give back in the form of cash to the groups that help out with their equipment and volunteers over the weekend.
“The Great Trethew Rally was founded in November 2016 by the late Mike Elford,” explained secretary Kirstie.
“The first rally was held in August 2017 - It was a successful weekend which encouraged us all to carry on.
“We are aware it's been a long and expensive summer holiday for families because of the economic crisis and the poor weather, so we have held our 2023 gate prices and Under 5's are still free. There are no additional charges for any of the activities we organise such as the magic shows, pop up play village, treasure hunt, have a go mini diggers and meet the Pikna shires.
“We have something for all ages with face painters, children’s entertainers and vintage fairground attractions. Trade stands and a craft marquee will be selling a variety of items from bric-a-brac to clothing and hand-crafted must-haves.
“This year’s event will be officially opened by Liskeard mayor Christina Whitty and chairman Tony Ball. We look forward to carrying on Mike’s vision and we hope you all enjoy your visit with us at Great Trethew.”
With caterers and a licensed bar on site, visitors to the rally can also stay and camp for one to three nights.
While the rally is held on agricultural fields – so no tarmaced paths – marshals will assist those with limited mobility to park at the top of the site, and there will be a “tractor trailer taxi” running across the three days.