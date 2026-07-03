FOOTBALL headlines usually belong to King Kane and the goalscorers. However, football has always been a team game, with people using different skills, all working towards the same goal.
A good example came last week, when I approved the recommissioning of Cornwall's Family Domestic Abuse Support Advisor service as the current contract comes to an end later this year. That may sound like another piece of council jargon, but it meant making sure a successful service can continue supporting children and families affected by domestic abuse. It also made me reflect on just how well Cornwall's approach has worked.
Rather than asking social workers to refer families elsewhere, we were one of the first councils to embed specialist domestic abuse advisers directly within our Family Help and Children’s Social Care teams. What began as a pilot with three advisers has proved so successful it has grown into a team of twelve, including four here in East Cornwall. The advisers work for a specialist charity, bringing expertise that complements the work of Council staff and helping families get the support they need.
That partnership matters because domestic abuse is always damaging, but not always visible from the outside. Families may feel isolated or unsure who to trust. Children may not always have the words to explain what is happening, but they are always affected by it.
Working alongside social workers, the advisers help spot risks earlier, support safety planning and bring specialist expertise. It's about getting the right help before problems escalate into crisis.
One thing I've learned over the past year is just how much we ask of our social workers. Every family is different and the situations social workers deal with are often incredibly complex. Having specialist domestic abuse advisers working alongside them doesn't replace their role; it strengthens it.
The feedback from families tells its own story: every family who responded said the support had helped and that they felt listened to and respected. Behind those words are children sleeping more safely, parents feeling less alone and families starting to rebuild their lives.
It's an approach that reflects why I became a Liberal Democrat. I've always believed the best public services don't simply respond when things go wrong. They invest in people, strengthen communities and provide support early, before problems become bigger and more costly.
The strongest football teams aren't built in a single match. They are built over months of training, trust and teamwork. Building strong families is no different. When charities, social workers and other professionals each bring their own strengths, children are safer and parents receive better support.
In the end, that's what the strongest teams are really about: helping to build the strongest families.
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