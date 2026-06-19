IN the last few weeks, I have been in a number of meetings about St Columb Road railway station, which is in my division. Network Rail has decided to close the footpath to the platform, which crosses over the railway line. This means that users of the railway will be expected to take a longer route that involves crossing a busy road, and the local people that I have spoken to do not consider this any safer than the old crossing.
Network Rail has stated that “as part of the risk assessment for the proposed Mid Cornwall Metro timetable, it was identified that the increase in train services would significantly increase the level of risk at the crossing and that additional safety measures would therefore be required. A number of options were explored, including the installation of a Miniature Stop Light system, however, due to the layout of the station, platform location and the mix of stopping and non-stopping trains, this was not considered a viable solution.
“Following further engagement with the Office of Rail and Road, Network Rail’s independent safety regulator, and in light of increasing safety concerns at the site, including trespass and other high-risk behaviour, it was concluded that the crossing could no longer remain open safely.”
Network Rail did give me examples of what they termed worrying behaviour in the locality and have stated to me that they understand local concerns and say that they are “committed to working with local stakeholders to support safer alternative access arrangements”. I can confirm that discussions have already started with Cornwall Council about safety measures on the road/pedestrian approaches to the station.
If I can be of assistance to anyone, please feel free to get in contact with me via [email protected] or 07791 876607.
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