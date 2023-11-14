The second event of the primary schools cross country season was, yet again, a wet and windy one.
Primary schools from all over the region travelled down to the National Trust grounds of Lanhydrock last Friday (November 17).
Students laced up their shoes and took to the course — Year 3 and 4 girls kicked off the event, followed by Year 3 and 4 boys.
Year 5 and 6 girls were next, taking a slightly longer route around the grounds — the same went for the Year 5 and 6 boys.
Following the event, a number of parents, guardians and teachers have congratulated those who took part:
Hayley Marriott said: “Despite being wet, muddy and out of breath, there were so many children smiling and saying thank you to the marshals. They are a credit to their parents and schools.”
Sarah Jorey commented: “Well done to all the Brunel Primary and Nursery Academy pupils who took part you done amazing.”
Sarah McCaig expressed: “A huge well done to all children from Pensilva Primary School who took part. They are all absolute super stars.”
Charlotte Stephens said: “Well done to all the Looe primary boys and girls you did amazing.”
Rach Jr Palmer exclaimed: “Braddock CofE Primary School and Acorns Nursery boys and girls did really well.”
Michelle George added: “Well done to all the runners at Carbeile Junior School you were all amazing.”
The next cross country event is due to take plan on January 19.
To find out more visit eastcornwallharriers.com