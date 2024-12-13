TWO members of staff with St Austell Brewery in Cornwall have been shortlisted for awards.
Piers Smith and Alice Norris, who work at Haveners in Fowey and the Borough Arms at Bodmin respectively, are in the running for the apprentice of the year title in the hospitality category at the Cornwall Apprenticeship Awards 2025.
The brewery says Piers, who is completing a Level 2 professional chef apprenticeship, has flourished in his role.
Early careers manager Jon Kelley said: “Piers is a shining example of resilience, hard work and dedication, who thoroughly deserves every bit of praise that we can give him.
“He’s embraced his apprenticeship journey and transformed from a shy person into an outgoing and much-loved member of his team and community.”
Piers is not only shortlisted for apprentice of the year in hospitality, but he is also in the running for the achiever of the year award.
Meanwhile, Alice has worked for the company for the past three years, starting out as assistant manager at the Central in Newquay before moving over to the Borough Arms.
Alice said she fell in love with the Bodmin pub’s “history and charm, the great team and community” and her passion has continued to shine through, seeing her promoted to general manager.
Alice, who is completing a Level 4 in hospitality management apprenticeship, said: “The course has given me the knowledge and skills to be a well-rounded leader, understand the fundamentals of running a successful hospitality establishment and has given me a confidence to achieve the next step in my career.
“The support and guidance from my college mentors has been a real stepping stone in my growth and the support from St Austell Brewery has allowed me the time and resources to thrive.”
The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in February.