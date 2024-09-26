THE RSPCA Cornwall branch at St Columb that helps to rehabilitate and re-home animals is no longer taking in small animals due to “economic pressures.”
The Venton Centre at Quoit states rising costs of care and resources has led to the self-funded charity having to make the difficult decision.
It states demand to help cats and dogs has also significantly increased so it has to “focus resources where they are most urgently needed.”
Supporters have raised concerns more small animals will be abandoned following the decision and that it would putmore pressure on other animal charities.
The RSPCA centre stated it will be working with other local small animal charities to support them.
A spokesperson for the RSPCA Cornwall Branch said: “We are sad to share with you our community and supporters that due to ongoing economic pressures, we will no longer be able to accept small animals into our care.
“This has been an incredibly difficult decision for us, as we are deeply committed to the welfare of all animals. However, as a self-funding branch not funded by the national RSPCA, the rising costs of care and resources have made it increasingly challenging to continue offering the same level of support for small animals.
“In addition, the demand for helping dogs and cats in our community has significantly increased. To ensure we can provide the best possible care for these animals, we must focus our resources where they are most urgently needed.
“Please know that this decision was not made lightly. We will continue to care for the animals currently in our centre and encourage those with small pets to reach out to other local organisations and rescue groups.
“We appreciate people’s understanding and ongoing support during this time. Together, we can continue to make a positive impact on the lives of animals in our community.”
Supporter Sue Bird said: “This is indeed terrible news.
“A local charity recently took in approximately 50 guinea pigs I believe, from the same home.
“Every minute of every day rabbits, guineas and other small animals are for sale on free sites It’s a dreadful situation, and now this.
“What hope and future is there for these poor little animals. Who will be left to scoop up the mess all these breeders and pet stores create. Heartbreaking.”
Victoria Williams added: “This is so sad. Rabbits are often listed as the most neglected pet in the UK. This will lead to added pressure on already struggling local rescues and more animals being dumped or dispatched.”
Another supporter said: “I hope that the RSPCA is going to lobby stores and online sites selling small animals to stop.”