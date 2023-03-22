LISKEARD Public Hall Liskeard held its Annual Town Meeting and Community Champion Awards earlier this month.
As well as the Chair’s report and presentations from Safer Liskeard, the Run Together Group talked about how they had used the grant they received from the Town Council, information about the Grants available from the Town Council was given and Rose Ramwell from Liskeard Scouts talked about the exciting trip she is fund-raising for to the World Jamboree in South Korea.
“We can’t wait to hear all about it when she comes back,” a spokesperson explained.
Lisa Ince, the Scout Leader, also spoke about Rose’s fund_ raising.
You can find out more about the Run Together group on their website https://groups.runtogether.co.uk/PowerRunsCornwall
Before the refreshments were served very worthy winners received their Community Champion Awards as follows:
John Bond, from the Little Shop DVDs & Games, won in the individual category. John welcomes everyone to his shop to play war games on a Wednesday night. It’s a great, safe place for all ages to meet up and have fun. He’s put his own time and money into providing this for young and old and it’s greatly appreciated.
Steve Sullivan, from Elite Boxing, has overcome personal issues and has devoted his time and resources to running a boxing club. He supports young people and is a true community champion.
Chris Sutton has volunteered for many years for the Foodbank, even when ill. He is now an active member of the SEPSIS charity and uses his photography skills to raise money for them by selling cards. Christopher also helps at the Salvation Army and St Martin’s Church. He is happy and a “glass is always definitely full” person.
Maureen Smith is a pioneer and co-founder of Liskeard Town Traders. She works hard to boost and promote the town. She has been involved in many of the activities in the town and has worked hard in difficult times.
Linda Moore’s work with the Welcome Back Fund has brought fun activities and decorative flower planters to the town and she’s working on another project to access funding which has already in progress with other traders.
Sandra Dawes was unable to make the meeting and arrangements will be made to present her with her award, but she has been manager at M & Co for many years and has always worked hard to support the town. She often organised charity fashion shows and has also allowed the town to display projects during Liskeard Unlocked highlighting Women Workers in businesses 100 years ago.
The Ploughman’s Festival team put on a Market and free music festival each summer (barring rain and COVID). They work really hard and showcase local talent as well as promote local businesses and organisations. The amount of work involved in putting on such an event shouldn’t be underestimated and we recognise all volunteers from the past and now.
Liskeard Lights Up are an amazing team that have been working to bring festive lights to the town for many years. There have been a few changes over the time, but all of their volunteering is recognised with thanks for a great job, well done.