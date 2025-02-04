Mat Winzor, headteacher at Wadebridge School said: “I’d like to extend my thanks to the SWASFT team for giving up their time to deliver such an engaging day for our Year 9 cohort. It is rare in schools that we educate our students and upskill them with the knowledge and skills we hope they will never need to use. However, as a community, it brings us a lot of confidence that another 200 members of our school and wider community are upskilled in the necessary skills should they ever need to support in a situation until the emergency services arrive.”