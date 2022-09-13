Remembering The Queen’s visits
Justin Leigh
Like so many others, I have only ever known the Queen as our Head of State. It is hard to comprehend that her reign has come to an end.
But I feel very fortunate to have covered many of the Queen’s visits to the South West during my career.
I have fond memories of the presentation of new colours to the Royal Navy on board HMS Ocean in Plymouth Sound. Having completed our broadcast we watched the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh depart and just as she stepped on board the royal launch she looked up, saw us, and waved.
As a child I saw her in Truro for her Silver Jubilee. Later I covered her Golden Jubilee visit to Exeter, so she has been a constant figure in my life.
As I reported on her visits I was always struck by the reaction she received from all generations. The crowds were happy to see her and from what I could see she always seemed genuinely happy to see them. Her devotion to public duty was extraordinary.
