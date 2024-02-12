WHILE many towns and villages’ facilities are closing, Torpoint was delighted to buck the trend and open its recently re-located Link into Learning centre to much fanfare.
Adult Education has launched its Link into Learning centre at Discovery Court in Torpoint.
Deputy town mayor, Cllr Julie Martin, was pleased to officially open the new centre in Torpoint.
Cllr Martin congratulated everyone involved in setting up the new facility and said: “In a time when a lot of towns and villages are losing facilities it is good to see the investment in and retention of the Adult Education Centre, for the benefit of the communities of Torpoint and the Rame Peninsula.”
The centre had previously been in Fore Street for around 20 years and has welcomed adult students for a core of mainly English, maths and ICT, with Adult Education looking to add other options if there is demand in the local community, such as languages, art and craft.
Rob Sweetzer-Sturt, head of adult education, said: “We are really pleased to secure our ongoing presence in Torpoint, which is nicely visible and close to the Library and Community Hub, with whom we are looking to develop provision for the town.”
Local tutor, Jenny Hughes, added: “We are very keen to meet any new students who want to learn and get qualified for life and work. Please come and see us and we can get started.”
The full range of Adult Education courses, which is available in 17 centres around Cornwall, and online, can be found at Adult and Community Education - Cornwall Council.