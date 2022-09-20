Proclamation read in English and Cornish
Friday 30th September 2022 4:00 pm
At St Cleer, the Proclamation of the Accession of Charles III was read first in Cornish and then in English at 6pm on Sunday, September 11 by Chair, Kevin Johnson MBE, who gave the English Proclamation and Emma Luther, Clerk to the Council, who read the Cornish version.
This was followed by prayers led by Rev. Becca Bell, and the short but historic event finished with three cheers for the new King.
Both young and old attended as the parish showed its respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II and came together to welcome our new monarch, King Charles III.
