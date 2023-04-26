Last week I attended the Council of Europe in Strasbourg as part of the UK delegation.
The group includes members from all UK political parties including the Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrat, SNP and the now Independent MP Jeremy Corbyn. Before I go I have to make sure that opposition MPs are going so that votes are not effected in a process called pairing.
This was particularly important last week as we had the Illegal Immigration Bill in parliament which I fully support.
One of the most talked about topics at last weeks Council was the situation in Ukraine. I was able to catch up with some of the Ukranian delegation once again to get a first hand update on the situation. Our Culture Secretary reinforced the UK Government’s position on the participation of Russia and Belarus in international sport.
In her speech she said, “As this Council knows, the Olympic Truce - a principle that dates back to the 9th century BC to promote peace, friendship and understanding through sport - and is agreed at the United Nations - has been broken by Russia not once, but twice.
The first time was - rather unbelievably - at their own hosting of the Winter Games at Sochi in 2014, and the second was during the Beijing Games in 2022. Russia has shown nothing but contempt for the values of the Olympics movement and its flouting of the rules has extended beyond the current conflict, as we saw with its involvement in doping programmes.
The facts are incontrovertible - Russia has devastated Ukraine, Russia has killed Ukrainian athletes and Russia has smashed Ukraine’s sports infrastructure to smithereens. This regime does not deserve to see its athletes line up on the starting blocks of races or stand on podiums during medal ceremonies as representatives of their countries.”
In a resolution adopted by the Council of Europe Russia’s forced transfer of Ukrainian children amounts to genocide.
Calling for the safe return of the children to Ukraine, the parliament said “the documented evidence of this practice matches with the international definition of genocide”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said of the decision that this was, “An important political result in Strasbourg at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.
Resolution recognising that Russia’s deportation of Ukranian children has evidence of the crime of genocide. I welcome the 1st recognition of this fact by a statutory body of the Council of Europe, organisation uniting all of Europe.”
Black Prince
Back in the constituency it was good to celebrate the Black Prince celebrations in Millbrook, Kingsand and Cawsand. The historic Black Prince Flower Boat Procession is paraded through the villages on May Day each year traditionally banishing the winter cold and welcoming in sunnier days. The boat is taken by enlisted naval ratings from HMS Raleigh, accompanied by town criers, dancers, musicians, children and many local people who enjoy the event.
I would like to thank all the organisers especially the Torpoint and Rame Peninsula Lions Club who work hard to make this annual event such a great success.