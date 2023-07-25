Phluid Records provide a monthly ‘cut-out-and-keep’ gig guide at the start of every month in The Cornish Times, and the pubs and clubs across the area will also be rammed full of fantastic local talent, many of whom have featured on Phluid FM within our first year of broadcasting. But don’t just take our word for it...Get out there and grab yourselves a piece of the action. If you are an independent artist, musician, or play in a band we would love hear from you. Search Phluid Records and drop us a line on any of our platforms. In the meantime check out any number of our band and artist interviews, and past ‘Featured Artist’ columns on The Cornish Times website, and join Leo and Neil next Thursday between 7-9 pm as poet, author, artist and performer Joolz Denby drops back into the Wall of Paine show to fill us in on what’s been happening.