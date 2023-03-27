Tony Ryde opened his beautiful garden at The Lodge, Fletchers Bridge last weekend for the National Garden Scheme, a countrywide organisation which supports nursing charities, originally set up in 1927 to support district nurses.
For several years now, when Tony has opened his garden for the NGS, he has asked Bodmin Hospital League of Friends to supply the refreshments “which we are always delighted to do,” said League of Friends’ chairman Susie Gore, “especially after all the hard work that goes into preparing the garden by Tony and James to make The Lodge look so wonderful with inspirational planting, design and statuary.
“And we are so very grateful to Tony for giving us the opportunity to raise funds for the staff and patients at Bodmin Hospital in this way, to enable us to supply goods and services not provided by the NHS.
“I should also like to say a huge thank you to the team who organised the teas, to all the committee members and friends who baked or supplied items for the teas and to all those who came to see the garden and, hopefully, enjoy all the home made goodies.”