Looe Music Festival 2012 was where we met the aforementioned Ms Stoggs. We always used to enjoy doing those festivals – even if trying to broadcast live in the more primitive days of wi-fi and 3G was bad for the blood pressure. At Looe Music Festival 2012 we also met the now-famous actor Kernow King, who back then was a Youtuber and stand-up comic and the following year, we met the Darkness among others.